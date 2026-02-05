LINE

Draco Malfoy becomes a Chinese New Year sensation

(ECNS) -- Draco Malfoy has unexpectedly become a Chinese New Year icon in China, as Chinese people are embracing the character's name for its auspicious meaning in the Year of the Horse.

The craze stems from the symbolism of Malfoy's Chinese name 马尔福（Ma Er Fu）. The Chinese character 马(Ma) means horse, aligning with the Year of the Horse, while福(Fu) means good fortune in Chinese, giving the name an especially lucky resonance during the festive season.

The photo shows a large Malfoy-themed poster in a Chinese mall. (Screenshot from Tom Felton's Instagram)
Across Chinese social media, users have been posting photos of Spring Festival couplets and lucky Chinese "Fu" characters featuring Malfoy, displayed in homes, offices, and shopping malls. Merchandise themed around the character has also begun appearing on major e-commerce platforms.

Tom Felton, the British actor who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, responded to the trend on his Instagram on Tuesday. He reposted an image showing a large Malfoy-themed poster in a Chinese mall, with caption saying "Draco Malfoy has suddenly become a symbol of Chinese New Year in China."

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

