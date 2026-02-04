Why is this street a 'happy place' for foreigners in Yiwu?

Did you know that there's a "Laowai Street" in Yiwu? Laowai Street means the Foreigners Street, and it is packed with various restaurants, coffee shops, and dessert shops that offer flavors from around the world. Now it has become a favorite after-work hangout for many foreigners living and working in the city.

After 8 p.m., the street gradually comes alive, as people gather here to eat, chat, and unwind, leaving the day's fatigue behind. Click the video and find the unique charm of this lively street for yourself!