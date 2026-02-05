China's urban-rural income gap narrows

China has recorded a reduction in the urban-rural income disparity in recent years amid efforts to increase farmers' income, official data showed.

The urban-rural income ratio narrowed to 2.31:1 in 2025, down from 2.56:1 in 2020, Han Wenxiu, head of the Office of the Central Rural Work Leading Group, told a press conference on Wednesday.

In 2025, the per capita disposable income of farmers reached 24,456 yuan (about $3,517), marking a year-on-year growth of 6 percent, he noted, adding that farmers' basic living conditions have seen consistent improvements.

The remarks came after China released its annual "No 1 central document" on Tuesday, which outlined key tasks for advancing agricultural and rural modernization and promoting all-around rural revitalization in 2026.

Zhu Weidong, deputy head of the office, emphasized that steady income growth for farmers remains a top priority. The country will promote county-level industries, stabilize migrant workers' employment, and revitalize rural resources to diversify farmers' income sources, he noted.