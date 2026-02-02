LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

CIIE Stories | Unexpected encounters at CIIE

2026-02-02 08:50:00Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

As a regular participant of the CIIE, Fonterra, the New Zealand dairy giant, has never missed an edition. The ever-expanding booth size, increasing number of contracts, and the continuous introduction of new products all speak to the value CIIE holds for Fonterra. Through this global stage, Fonterra shares opportunities with the Chinese market and grows alongside the expo.

Please watch this episode of“CIIE Stories” and hear the firsthand experiences shared by Teh-han Chow, President of Global Foodservice& CEO Greater China at Fonterra, and James Robertson, former Fonterra Trade Strategy Manager and now Chief of Staff (CEO Office).

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]