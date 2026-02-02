CIIE Stories | Unexpected encounters at CIIE

As a regular participant of the CIIE, Fonterra, the New Zealand dairy giant, has never missed an edition. The ever-expanding booth size, increasing number of contracts, and the continuous introduction of new products all speak to the value CIIE holds for Fonterra. Through this global stage, Fonterra shares opportunities with the Chinese market and grows alongside the expo.

Please watch this episode of“CIIE Stories” and hear the firsthand experiences shared by Teh-han Chow, President of Global Foodservice& CEO Greater China at Fonterra, and James Robertson, former Fonterra Trade Strategy Manager and now Chief of Staff (CEO Office).