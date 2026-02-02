CIIE Stories | Nigeria's 'golden key'

In the golden heartland of West Africa, Nigeria lies like an emerald set along the Gulf of Guinea. Bathed in tropical sunshine, cocoa trees unfurl their glossy leaves, while peanut fields nurture the promise of abundance in the red soil. Each year during the China International Import Expo(CIIE), Nigeria’s rich agricultural products become a“golden key” unlocking access to the Chinese market.

Reflecting on seven consecutive years of participation in the CIIE, Hassan Mohammed, trade commissioner of the trade office of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Shanghai, said that the CIIE has opened a clear pathway to commercial success for Nigerian businesspeople. Mohammed said, "a lot of changes are happening, and Nigerian businesses have grown because of the CIIE."