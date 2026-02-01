PLA conducts combat readiness patrols around Huangyan Island

The naval and air forces dispatched by the PLA Southern Theater Command conducted combat readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China’s Huangyan Island and its surrounding areas on Saturday, the theater command said in a statement.

Since the beginning of January, the naval and air forces of the Southern Theater Command have stepped up combat readiness patrols, resolutely countering infringements and provocations by certain countries within the region. The increased patrols aim to firmly safeguard national territorial sovereignty, and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, it said.