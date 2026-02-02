CIIE Stories | Michelin's innovation journey

In 2020, Michelin made its debut at the CIIE, showcasing a Formula E race car equipped with advanced electric tire technology that caught the eye of many. At that time, no one could have predicted that Michelin's innovative journey at the CIIE would kick off from there.

From a stunning exhibit to a top-selling product, Michelin realizes that the CIIE acts as a bridge, allowing cutting-edge technology to cross the gap between the laboratory and the market, entering the lives of ordinary people at an unprecedented speed.

Please watch this episode of“CIIE Stories” and hear the firsthand experiences shared by Serge Godefroid, Director of Michelin China Research & Development, and Jay Wu, Vice President and Director of Supply Chain & Corporate Development Strategy of Michelin China.