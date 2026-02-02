CIIE Stories | Switching perspectives at CIIE: From B2C TO B2B

Founded in1939, SYR is a high-end German water treatment brand that has participated in all eight CIIEs. At the China headquarters of the SYR, located within its park, a stream of "living water" from the China International Import Expo(CIIE) is continuously fueling the company's development.

The innovative consumer experience hall in the park is a live-action exhibition space created by SYR, following the CIIE's "6+365 days" year-round exhibition and sales concept. It not only showcases the whole-house water service solutions that debuted at the CIIE but also serves as a testament to the deep integration of German quality with the Chinese market.

Please watch this episode of “CIIE Stories” and hear the first-hand experiences shared by Tobias Ramrath, International Sales Director of SYR, and Jeffrey, Director of SYR TRADING(SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.