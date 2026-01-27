Natalie Portman condemns ICE after fatal Minneapolis shooting

(ECNS) -- At the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, U.S. actress Natalie Portman condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. immigration policies following a fatal shooting in Minneapolis that has drawn national criticism and protests.

"What's going on in this country right now is absolutely horrific,” Portman said at the festival, referring to the killing of 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti by a federal agent -- the second such deadly incident in the city this month.

In early January, another Minneapolis resident, Renée Good, was shot and killed by an ICE officer, intensifying criticism of U.S. immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration has described the shootings as acts of self-defense, but local authorities and bystander video evidence have raised questions about those accounts.

Portman praised the solidarity shown by Americans in protests and community support.

"I could not be prouder to be American right now by the way the Americans are acting, and I could not be sadder to be American with the way the government (is) behaving," she said.