UK PM says Britain won't have to choose between the U.S. and China

(ECNS) — British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday that the United Kingdom doesn't have to choose between the United States and China as it seeks a more balanced global strategy.

In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg News, Starmer rejected the notion that strengthening economic engagement with China would come at the expense of Britain's special relationship with the United States.

London can pursue multiple strategic partnerships without binary choices, said Starmer, who is going to lead a delegation to China — the first visit by a British prime minister in eight years.

"I'm often invited to simply choose between countries. I don't do that," the prime minister said. "I remember when I was doing the U.S. trade deal, and everybody put to me that I'd have to make a choice between the U.S. and Europe, and I said, 'I'm not making that choice.'"

"We've got very close relations with the U.S. — of course, we want to — and we will maintain that business, alongside security and defence. Equally, just sticking your head in the sand and ignoring China, when it's the second biggest economy in the world and there are business opportunities wouldn't be sensible," he added.

He noted the visit to China could bring "significant opportunities" for British companies.

According to Reuters, Starmer's delegation to China includes ministers and dozens of business executives, in a bid to mend ties with China and reduce its dependence on an increasingly unpredictable United States.

At a regular press briefing on Monday, a journalist asked whether it was true that Prime Minister Starmer would visit China this week. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun responded that "In a turbulent and volatile world, China and the UK, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, will benefit the world and the two countries themselves by stepping up exchanges and cooperation."

（By Evelyn)