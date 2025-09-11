Dongchongxiacao: a valued traditional Chinese medicine

Dongchongxiacao, or Chinese caterpillar fungus, found in Alpine regions, is a wild plant under China's national second-class protection.

The Chinese caterpillar fungus can survive mainly thanks to the local ecology. The clean water, stable climate, and fertile soil provide the perfect environment for the fungus, which exists in a unique symbiotic relationship with the caterpillar larvae.

In recent years, its harvesting has been gradually standardized and conservation efforts strengthened to protect this precious resource.