LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Dongchongxiacao: a valued traditional Chinese medicine

2025-09-11 14:22:25Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Dongchongxiacao, or Chinese caterpillar fungus, found in Alpine regions, is a wild plant under China's national second-class protection.

The Chinese caterpillar fungus can survive mainly thanks to the local ecology. The clean water, stable climate, and fertile soil provide the perfect environment for the fungus, which exists in a unique symbiotic relationship with the caterpillar larvae.

In recent years, its harvesting has been gradually standardized and conservation efforts strengthened to protect this precious resource.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]