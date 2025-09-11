China's average life expectancy rises to 79

(ECNS) -- Chinese people's average life expectancy has risen to 79 years as of the end of 2024, marking a notable increase of 1.1 years compared to 2020, the country's top health official said at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

It marked "a notable improvement" for a developing country, said Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission.

Lei, speaking on the country's progress in the health sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), stated that infant and maternal mortality rates have continued to decline over the past five years, and the overall health level of residents has steadily improved.