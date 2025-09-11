LINE

Rescue efforts conclude at Heilongjiang coal mine

2025-09-11 15:48:14

After nearly 30 hours of intensive rescue efforts, six trapped miners were safely rescued at 7:17 am on Thursday after an earthquake near a mine in Hegang, Heilongjiang Province, China Central Television reported.

The rescue operation has concluded.

The incident occurred at 1:14 am on Wednesday at Fuli Coal Mine, damaging some underground tunnels and trapping eight workers, according to Hegang Mining Holding Group Co.

Two of the eight trapped people had been rescued already and sent to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday, with no life-threatening conditions.

