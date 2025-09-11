LINE

Zhengzhou schools suspended on Sept 11 amid torrential rain alert

All non-boarding primary and secondary schools and kindergartens in Zhengzhou, Henan province, will suspend classes for one day on Sept 11.

The decision comes as the Zhengzhou Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has required all relevant departments and units to implement preventive and response measures in accordance with emergency plans. They are also urged to closely monitor the development of rainfall and water conditions and increase the frequency of monitoring, forecasting, and early warnings.

A meteorological risk warning for urban waterlogging in Zhengzhou's main urban area has been issued. The government initiated a Level IV emergency response for flood prevention at 4:30 pm on Sept 10.

The area is expected to experience heavy to torrential rain, with a maximum hourly rainfall intensity of around 52.5 millimeters, according to the weather forecast.

