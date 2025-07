At the opening ceremony of the 11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations on July 9, Hussain Mohamed Latheef, vice-president of the Republic of Maldives, highlighted the significance of the forum, calling it "timely and crucial" in today's uncertain world.

Latheef extended an invitation to representatives from all nations to join hands in promoting the diversity of civilizations and safeguarding the harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature.