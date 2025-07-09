China's market regulator promotes agricultural standardization in Zambia to deepen Sino-African ties

China's top market regulator stepped up its efforts to promote agricultural standardization in Zambia, as part of its broader push to strengthen people-to-people ties and boost the quality of agricultural production under the Belt and Road Initiative.

A technical team dispatched by China's State Administration for Market Regulation recently concluded the second phase of a capacity-building program at Chibombo and Sinazongwe farms in Zambia.

The initiative, carried out under the China-Africa Quality Enhancement Program, focused on transferring Chinese expertise in standardized farming practices for key crops including wheat, maize, chili peppers, and marigolds.

Over 500 local agricultural managers and technicians received hands-on training and participated in seminars, field demonstrations, and knowledge competitions aimed at improving yields and efficiency.

"The method taught by the Chinese experts is really practical," said Mulengachonzi, a production supervisor at Sinazongwe Farm. "I used to plant chili peppers casually, but now I know that standard spacing helps them grow bigger and reduces disease."

The training was led by the Institute of Food and Agriculture Standardization under the China National Institute of Standardization.

According to the market regulator, more than 30 agricultural standards were refined and adapted to Zambia's local conditions during the visit, combining Chinese production know-how with African agronomic realities.

Experts also conducted site-specific field guidance on planting depth, spacing, and water and fertilizer management, while distributing illustrated manuals to make technical knowledge more accessible to local farmers.

A knowledge contest at Chibombo Farm tested local workers on key agricultural standards and awarded prizes such as uniforms and daily necessities.

"So the same seeds can yield such different results just by following the standards!" said Charles, a planting worker who took part in the competition.

The market regulator said the program represents China's commitment to fostering "soft connectivity" through technical rules and agricultural cooperation.

"By helping local communities strengthen standardized planting techniques and raising awareness of standardization among agricultural personnel, we hope to boost productivity and incomes," a representative from the market regulator's department of international cooperation said.

The program is part of China's broader effort to help developing agricultural standardization demonstration zones in African countries. Beijing said such initiatives not only improve food security and farming efficiency but also lay a foundation for deeper China-Africa cooperation through technical exchange and cultural understanding.