Quadruped robot wows visitors at 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai

2024-07-04 18:17:52Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 2024 World Artificial Intelligence Conference opened in Shanghai on Thursday. A "quadruped robot" presented by Chinese company Deep Robotics has attracted much attention.　　

Compared with previous versions, this robot has undergone training with large-scale AI models, according to company staff member Qian Xiaoyu.　

It can not only walk on two legs, overcome obstacles, and navigate stairs up and down, but also adjust its gait.　

As a result, it appears more biomimetic and resembles a dog more closely, Qian said.

