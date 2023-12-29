LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Winter fishing-themed festival kicks off at NE China's Chagan Lake

2023-12-29 12:40:48Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

The 22nd　Chagan Lake　Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival　kicked off on Thursday at Chagan Lake, marking the beginning of the annual golden season for winter fishing.　

Tens of thousands of tourists from China and abroad gathered to join the large-scale fishing event. Under the guidance of local fishermen, tourists can experience ice drilling and winter fishing. The first fish caught from the lake was sold for around 1.4 million yuan (approximately $197,411) at the auction.　

Chagan Lake, located in Songyuan City of northeast China's Jilin Province, is one of China's largest freshwater lakes with abundant fishery resources. Locals living by Chagan Lake have kept alive the tradition of ice fishing by hand-drilling holes through the thick ice and casting nets into the icy waters to catch fish.　

The winter fishing at Chagan Lake, included in the national intangible cultural heritage list, has become a famous tourism attraction in the city.　

(Reporter: Lyu Shengnan 　Editor: Ma Yuxuan)

　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]