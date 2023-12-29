Winter fishing-themed festival kicks off at NE China's Chagan Lake

The 22nd Chagan Lake Ice and Snow Fishing and Hunting Cultural Tourism Festival kicked off on Thursday at Chagan Lake, marking the beginning of the annual golden season for winter fishing.

Tens of thousands of tourists from China and abroad gathered to join the large-scale fishing event. Under the guidance of local fishermen, tourists can experience ice drilling and winter fishing. The first fish caught from the lake was sold for around 1.4 million yuan (approximately $197,411) at the auction.

Chagan Lake, located in Songyuan City of northeast China's Jilin Province, is one of China's largest freshwater lakes with abundant fishery resources. Locals living by Chagan Lake have kept alive the tradition of ice fishing by hand-drilling holes through the thick ice and casting nets into the icy waters to catch fish.

The winter fishing at Chagan Lake, included in the national intangible cultural heritage list, has become a famous tourism attraction in the city.

(Reporter: Lyu Shengnan Editor: Ma Yuxuan)