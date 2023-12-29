People enjoy themselves on frozen Shichahai Lake in Beijing

With the arrival of winter, the iconic Shichahai Lake in Beijing has undergone a magical transformation. A tradition deeply embedded in the local culture, the lake has been converted into an expansive ice rink, which started its trial run on Thursday.

This annual metamorphosis of Shichahai Lake offers a unique and enjoyable ice skating experience for residents and visitors, making it a popular destination during the winter months.

After one day of trial operation, the ice rink was officially opened to the public on Friday. Tourists and residents can book tickets online in advance.

(Reporter: Lang Jiahui, Jing Shiyan Editor: Jiang Lu)