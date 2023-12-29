China-Laos Railway transports over 25 mln passengers, 30 mln tons of goods

(ECNS) -- As of Wednesday, the China-Laos Railway has cumulatively transported 25.25 million passengers and 30.33 million metric tons of goods. Among them, cross-border freight exceeded 6.2 million metric tons, according to the Kunming branch of China Railway Group.

By optimizing the customs clearance process, the time required for passenger entry and exit has been reduced from the previous 1.5 hours to about 1 hour each. Since the opening of the China-Laos Railway for return international passenger trains, it has transported a cumulative total of 112,000 cross-border passengers from 75 countries and regions.

The China-Laos Railway cargo transport network has covered 12Belt and Road Initiative partner countries, including Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, and more.

The types of goods have expanded from over 10 categories to over 2,700, including electronics, photovoltaics, and cold chain fruits.

These initiatives promote the efficient exchange of passenger flow, logistics, and information along the route, injecting new vitality into regional prosperity and development, according to the group.