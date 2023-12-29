Hainan space center welcomes first commercial launch pad

The main structure of China's first commercial launch pad at Hainan International Commercial Space Launch Center is completed in Wenchang, Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2023. (UAV photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

(ECNS)-- The No. 1 launch pad of Hainan International Commercial Space Launch Center, China's first such commercial site under construction, was completed in Wenchang, Hainan Province on Friday.

It is a special station for China's new generation of medium rocket Long March 8.

The No. 1 launch pad contains 11 types of equipment and facilities like a fixed service tower and launch platform.

Compared with a traditional launch pad, the modular steel structure launch tower reduced the construction period by half.

Construction of Hainan International Commercial Space Launch Center began in July 2022, and regular launches are expected in 2024.