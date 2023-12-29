LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Over 10,000 camels attend camel Nadam fair in N China

2023-12-29 12:41:31Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

A winter Nadam fair featuring camel racing, camelback archery, and camel milking events kicked off Thursday in Alxa Right Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.　

More than ten thousand camels with their jockeys gathered around from Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and Gansu to compete in this two-day event. Tourists from all over the country came to enjoy the grand meeting of camels.　

The camels will participate in 19 events, including camel milking competition, camel race, camel relay race, and camelback archery.　

(Reporter: Chen Feng 　Editor: Jiang Lu)

　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]