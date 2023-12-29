Over 10,000 camels attend camel Nadam fair in N China

A winter Nadam fair featuring camel racing, camelback archery, and camel milking events kicked off Thursday in Alxa Right Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

More than ten thousand camels with their jockeys gathered around from Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and Gansu to compete in this two-day event. Tourists from all over the country came to enjoy the grand meeting of camels.

The camels will participate in 19 events, including camel milking competition, camel race, camel relay race, and camelback archery.

(Reporter: Chen Feng Editor: Jiang Lu)