China welcomes international undersea cables in territorial waters: spokesperson

(ECNS) -- China welcomes and supports other countries and telecommunication companies in laying international undersea cables in waters under China’s jurisdiction, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday.

Mao said undersea cables are critical infrastructure for global data flow and carry around 99 percent of the world’s intercontinental communications traffic and they are the most important type of information carrier in international communications.

“Over the years, China has enhanced international exchanges and cooperation in cyberspace and actively advanced the construction of undersea cables and other types of global information infrastructure,” Mao said.

She added that China has implemented the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in letter and in spirit, and issued the Sea Areas Administration Law, the Marine Environment Protection Law, the Provisions Governing the Laying of Submarine Cables and Pipelines, the Provisions Governing the Protection of Submarine Cables and Pipelines and other relevant laws and regulations, which identify countries’ rights and obligations in laying cables in waters under China’s jurisdiction in accordance with the law. They provide sound legal safeguards to international undersea cables that travel through waters under China’s jurisdiction.

“We encourage such collaboration between Chinese companies and their foreign counterparts. China will continue to work with the international community to strengthen bilateral, regional and international dialogue and cooperation, actively advance the building of global information infrastructure including undersea cables, jointly protect the cables, and boost global digital connectivity,” the spokesperson said.

“We will jointly build a fairer and more equitable, secure, stable and vibrant cyberspace and a community with a shared future in cyberspace,” she added.