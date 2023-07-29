Chengdu Universiade mascot Rongbao brings joy and friendship

The opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games was held on Friday in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Rongbao, the mascot of the Chengdu FISU Games, escorted each university sports delegation from countries and regions to the stadium.

The mascot of the Chengdu FISU Games is named Rongbao, based on a giant panda named Zhima from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. In preparation for the Chengdu FISU Games, products featuring Rongbao's image have gained increasing popularity.