Over 12 Chinese regions see H1 GDP cross 6%

The gross domestic product (GDP) of 31 provinces, autonomous regions and cities of China was announced on July 30, with 15 regions surpassing the country's GDP of 5.5 percent and 13 exceeding 6 percent, according to a report of news portal ThePaper.com on July 31, citing local statistics bureaus.

China's GDP grew 5.5 percent year-on-year to 59.3 trillion yuan ($8.3 trillion) in the first half of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on July 17.

The GDP growth of Shanghai, Hainan province, and Tibet autonomous region surpassed 8 percent with Shanghai as the highest, at 9.7 percent. Jilin province and Inner Mongolia autonomous region registered GDP growth higher than 7 percent, while Sichuan province and Beijing's GDP growth are equal to that of the country's 5.5 percent, the report said.

The GDP of Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces reached 6.29 and 6.05 trillion yuan, respectively, in the first half of the year, successfully crossing the six trillion yuan threshold. Shanghai, Hebei province and Beijing passed through the 2 trillion threshold, with GDP reaching 2.14, 2.08 and 2.06 trillion yuan, respectively. Guizhou province in Southwest China crossed the 1 trillion threshold and registered GDP at 1.02 trillion yuan in the first half.

The per capita disposable income of Beijing and Shanghai reached 42,870 and 41,358 yuan in the first half, topping the whole country. Zhejiang province, Jiangsu province, and Tianjin placed the top 3 to 5 in per capita disposable income in the first half of the year, reaching 34,317, 27,795, and 26,655 yuan, respectively.