Sound of Dunhuang: world's first 'cave-style' immersive experience drama

As the drum beats, the cave door opens, and golden light shines through, gradually revealing the splendid scene of the ancient Dunhuang "musical" banquet. When the audience steps into a large-scale simulated Dunhuang cave, they will see the "Heavenly Musical Scripture" on the murals coming to life on the walls.

On the central stage in the cave, the protagonist playing the pipa gracefully dances, leading the audience on a journey through over a thousand years of Dunhuang music and dance. This is the world's first cave-style immersive experience drama - "Ancient Sound of Dunhuang".

In the cave-style theater, the real-life dancing celestial maidens and the suddenly leaping Vajrapani create a theatrical experience where every scenery around the audience seems like a part of "living" murals.

It is known that the "Ancient Sound of Dunhuang" is performed three times a day. After the dance drama ends, the audience can enter a characteristic marketplace with an ancient vibe, where they can take photos with the Vajrapani from the performance, interact with vendors, and experience the prosperity of ancient Dunhuang, as depicted in the drama.