Artifacts relocated to new building of Sanxingdui Museum in SW China's Sichuan

The new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in southwest China's Sichuan Province started trial operation on Thursday. All the artifacts of the old museum building have been relocated to the new facility.

The heritage conservation team moved the 2.62-meter high, 180-kilogram standing bronze figure to the new facility.

The team members secured the backboard, which is tailored to the statue and lined with soft foam cushions and fixed straps to keep it stable. After that, the bronze statue was placed flat on a pallet and moved smoothly from the old museum building to the new one.

Small cultural relics are packaged according to their different materials and characteristics. They were transported to the warehouse of the new museum building and then displayed in the new museum.

Discovered in the late 1920s, the Sanxingdui Ruins have earned the reputation of being one of the world's greatest archaeological findings of the 20th century. Located in Guanghan City, the ruins covering an area of 12 square km are believed to be the remnants of the ancient Shu Kingdom (221-263), which had its heyday around 3,000 years ago.