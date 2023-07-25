LINE

Xiamen Airlines' Jurassic World-themed painted aircraft unveiled

2023-07-25

Xiamen Airlines and Universal　Beijing　Resort　held a　signing ceremony　for　marketing partnership　in Beijing on Monday.

Xiamen Airlines unveiled its first Universal　Beijing　Resort-themed painted aircraft inspired by the "Jurassic World" design. It is reported that Xiamen Airlines selected the Boeing 737 aircraft as the first painted aircraft. 　

The whole body of the aircraft fuselage gradually changes from blue sky and white clouds to night stars, bringing out　the classic global landmark of Universal　Beijing　Resort. The image of dinosaurs from Jurassic World's Isla Nublar in　Universal　Beijing　Resort　is depicted on one side. With the theme of the painted aircraft, Xiamen Airlines also introduced themed electronic boarding passes and meals so that passengers will enjoy the vacation ship from the moment they buy tickets. 　

It is said that the painted aircraft plans to make its maiden flight in September on the route from Xiamen Airlines to Beijing Daxing International Airport, and the second themed painted aircraft plans to meet passengers within the year. 　

