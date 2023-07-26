HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge traffic climbs

A photo shows traffic on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo by Lin Changfeng/For chinadaily.com.cn)

Traffic flows over the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge increased significantly since July, with the daily volume of vehicles entering or leaving the Chinese mainland via the bridge hitting 6,500, according to Customs authorities.

As of Monday, 500,000 vehicles from the two special administrative regions have entered or left the mainland via the bridge, Gongbei Customs said on Tuesday.

The northbound travel program for Macao and Hong Kong vehicles traveling via the bridge, which connects Hong Kong, Macao and Zhuhai, took effect on Jan 1 and July 1, respectively.

The program, part of measures to promote connectivity in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, has benefited more than 23,000 car owners with single vehicle license plates from Hong Kong and Macao, according to Customs.

"I have driven across the bridge since February to Guangdong many times and experienced fast and convenient customs clearance," said a car owner surnamed Chan from Macao.

Customs will continue to optimize the "one-stop" checkpoint system for cars from Hong Kong and Macao passing over the bridge using advanced technologies, according to Gao Yang, deputy director of the bridge Customs office.