Airbus Helicopters H175 granted CAAC certification

2023-07-22 15:26:01Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

Airbus Helicopters has received certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) for the H175 helicopter. 　

This certification will allow H175 deliveries to operate in China, one of the most demanding markets worldwide for civil helicopters with a growing need for the super-medium segment. Four H175s will be delivered to Chinese customers in 2023. 　

In service since 2015, Airbus' H175 belongs to the super-medium class of helicopters. Combining long-range with advanced quality of flight, it provides the best solution for a number of missions, including offshore crew change, SAR, all public services, and private and business aviation. The 53 H175s currently in service have accumulated over 185,000 flight hours in 13 countries. 　

