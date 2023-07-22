Chongqing Zoo holds birthday party for 2 one-year-old giant pandas

Zookeepers on Saturday held a birthday party for two one-year-old giant pandas at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

They are a pigeon pair of giant pandas named Yu Ke and Yu Ai. Staff members prepared a birthday cake made of bamboo and carrots for two giant pandas.

They were chasing each other, attracting flocks of tourists.

Giant panda Er Shun gave birth to the pigeon pair on July 22, 2022 after returning from Canada in 2020. At present, the older one weighs 29 kilograms and the younger weighs 28.5 kilograms.