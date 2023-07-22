LINE

Central operating platform of an oilfield project in Bohai installed

The central operating platform of a project for the offshore natural gas field in the Bohai Bay area was installed, marking major progress in the construction of China's first 100-billion-cubic-meter large gas field in Bohai Bay. 　

The central operating platform of Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field is an 8-leg multi-functional integrated offshore oil and gas platform.

The platform is 32 meters high, equivalent to an 11-story building. It is 65 meters long and 56 meters wide.　The deck area is close to nine standard basketball courts, which can accommodate 120 people to work and live at the same time. 　

