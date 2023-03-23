Lifelike panda dolls made by young man in Sichuan exported to over 50 countries and regions

Workers were stuffing, shearing, and shaping semi-finished panda dolls at a panda doll studio in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Liu Tao, the studio's founder, introduced that making a high-quality lifelike panda doll has more than 50 processes, including skin selection, tailoring, handcrafting, and shaping. It took his team more than one year to research.

It's reported that more than 6,000 panda dolls made by Liu's team were sold and exported to over 50 countries and regions in one year.

The unique giant panda resource can create good opportunity for young people in Sichuan Province, said Liu. In the future, his team will train more craftsmen to promote the culture of their hometown.