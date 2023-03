A yak Buzkashi game was held in Taxkorgan Tajik autonomous county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Wednesday.

Buzkashi, or "goat grabbing," is a traditional Central Asian team sport played by herdsmen from the Kazak, Uzbek, Uygur and Mongolian ethnic groups. In the game, two teams of people on horseback or yak back compete to grab a goat carcass and carry it through a goal.