China stands ready to establish and grow bilateral relations with Honduras: FM

2023-03-23 22:14:37Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- We stand ready to establish and grow bilateral relations with Honduras on the basis of equality and mutual respect, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

Wang made the remarks at the regular press conference in response to the question whether China and Honduras have signed an agreement on establishing diplomatic relations.

On March 14, Honduran President Xiomara Castro posted on her personal Twitter account that she had instructed Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to handle matters related to the formal establishment of diplomatic relations with China.

Wang said China welcomes the Honduran government's positive statements on developing ties with China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaks at a regular press conference in Beijing, March 23, 2023. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)
He stressed that standing up for the one-China principle is the right thing to do, because it has the overwhelming support of the international community and represents the prevailing trend of the world.

