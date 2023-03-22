Flights to and from Xinjiang's first super-high plateau airport resume

Flight CZ5193, operated by China Southern Airlines, landed at the Taxkorgan Airport on Wednesday. It was the first flight at the airport since it officially opened last winter.

The Taxkorgan Airport, located 3,252 meters above sea level in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, is the first super-high plateau airport in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. It is a milestone in transport links.

Apricot blossoms are in full bloom on the Pamir Plateau, and many tourists have been visiting. The resumption of round-trip flights between Urumqi and Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County by China Southern Airlines has helped local tourism recover quickly. It only takes two hours from Urumqi to Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County.