Chinese-made 50-meter steel rails exported to Europe for first time

(ECNS) -- A total of 6,500 tons of Chinese-made 50-meter steel rails on Tuesday departed Northeast China's Tianjin for Europe, where they will be used in construction projects on the Hungarian-Serbian railway.

This is the first time that Chinese-made 50-meter steel rails have been exported to the European market.

The 342-km Hungary-Serbia Railway is an important BRI project in Europe, and it is also the flagship cooperation project between China and Central and Eastern European countries, The railway will link Budapest, the capital of Hungary, and Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

Upon completion, the Serbian section of the railway will total 183 km, with a designed top speed of 200 km/h. The Hungarian section will be 159 km, with a top speed of 160 km/h.

To improve the straightness of the rails, China has applied for the first time the "universal rolling process" to the production of 60E1 steel rails, achieving the successful production.

The total export volume of the rails for the project exceeds 22,000 tons, which were transported by the "rail-sea-rail" intermodal method. It is expected that all rails will be shipped out of Tianjin Port before the end of May.