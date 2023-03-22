LINE

Baby sloth meets the public in SW China's Chongqing

A baby sloth that born in December 2022 met the public at Leheledu Safari Park in southwest China's Chongqing municipality.

As the first sloth bred and raised in Chongqing, the little creature weighed 350 grams at birth and remains healthy now. Sloths have become famous in China for the animation film "Zootopia."

The sloths are noted for their slowness. They spend most of their lives hanging in the trees in South and Central America. They could be helpless while facing their predators if dropped to the ground.

