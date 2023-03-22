LINE

China's homegrown 50-meter rails shipped from Tianjin Port to Europe

China's homegrown 50-meter rails, with a total weight of 6,500 tons, were loaded in Tianjin Port and shipped to Europe on Tuesday. All the rails will be used for the Serbian section of the Budapest–Belgrade railway.

Budapest–Belgrade railway is a flagship project of the international cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries. It links Budapest, the capital of Hungary in the north, and Belgrade, the capital of Serbia in the south. The rail trip between the two capitals will be shortened from the current 8 hours to less than 3 hours after the completion in 2025.

