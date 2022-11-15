China sees 5.6% urban unemployment rate over past 10 months: data

(ECNS) -- China's average urban unemployment rate over the past 10 months was 5.6 percent, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

In October, the number was 5.5 percent, the same as last month. The unemployment rate of local laborers was 5.4 percent and migrant workers was 5.7 percent. The rate for foreign agricultural household registration labor was 5.5 percent, according to the data.

The unemployment rate among 16-24 and 25-59 years old was 17.9 percent and 4.7 percent in October, respectively, all the same as last month.

The unemployment rate in 31 large cities and towns was 6.0 percent in October. The average weekly working time of employed personnel in the country is 47.9 hours, data shows.