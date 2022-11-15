20 new measures against COVID-19 conducive to production and life: official

Photo shows a nucleic acid testing spot in Shanghai. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The 20 measures of joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 newly released by the State Council is beneficial for maintaining the normal order of production and life, recovering market demands as well as for smoothing economic circulation, said a spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

Fu Linghui praised the 20 measures at a press conference, saying they will help pandemic prevention and control more scientific and targeted.

These measures are conducive to protecting the life and health of the public at large and minimizing the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, said Fu.

Next, pandemic prevention and control and economic and social development will be further coordinated and all measures will be fully implemented so as to protect life safety and health of people and ensure steady development of China’s economy, Fu added.