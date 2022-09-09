LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Students make spicy gluten mooncake in central China's Hunan

2022-09-09 17:21:28Ecns.cn Editor : Ji Xiang ECNS App Download

Students made 1,000 mooncakes filled with spicy gluten in central China's Hunan Province on Thursday. They shared those mooncakes to students and teachers at lunchtime to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates the end of the autumn harvest in line with the full moon.

Mooncakes are wheat flour cakes, pressed with intricate designs on top. They typically have sweet fillings, including mixed nuts, lotus seed paste and salted egg yolks.

There is an expanding list of fillings, including durian and spicy gluten, as different types of mooncakes are being made.

This year's Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Saturday.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]