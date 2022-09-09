Students make spicy gluten mooncake in central China's Hunan

Students made 1,000 mooncakes filled with spicy gluten in central China's Hunan Province on Thursday. They shared those mooncakes to students and teachers at lunchtime to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates the end of the autumn harvest in line with the full moon.

Mooncakes are wheat flour cakes, pressed with intricate designs on top. They typically have sweet fillings, including mixed nuts, lotus seed paste and salted egg yolks.

There is an expanding list of fillings, including durian and spicy gluten, as different types of mooncakes are being made.

This year's Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Saturday.