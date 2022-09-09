Grassland mowed for winter forage in China's Inner Mongolia

(ECNS) -- More than 30 million mu(about 20,000 square kilometers) of grassland in Hulunbuir, China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was cut and mowed by mechanization recently.

The pasture harvest, expected to be the highest level in 10 years, will meet the needs of more than 3.7 million livestock's winter forage in the city's pastoral areas.

With the popularization of agricultural and animal husbandry mechanized equipment, farmers and herdsmen bid farewell to the traditional way of mowing grass, effectively promoting the high-quality development of modern animal husbandry.