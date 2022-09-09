LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Grassland mowed for winter forage in China's Inner Mongolia

2022-09-09 17:01:39Ecns.cn Editor : Luo Pan ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- More than 30 million mu(about 20,000 square kilometers) of grassland in Hulunbuir, China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was cut and mowed by mechanization recently.

The pasture harvest, expected to be the highest level in 10 years, will meet the needs of more than 3.7 million livestock's winter forage in the city's pastoral areas.

With the popularization of agricultural and animal husbandry mechanized equipment, farmers and herdsmen bid farewell to the traditional way of mowing grass, effectively promoting the high-quality development of modern animal husbandry.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]