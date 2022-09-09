LINE

China has sent anti-pandemic experts to 34 countries

(ECNS) -- China has dispatched medical experts to 34 countries to fight the COVID pandemic since it broke out, Chinese authorities said on Friday.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has maintained close communication with the WHO and relevant countries and regions, and shared gene sequencing information, diagnosis and treatment, as well as prevention and control plans as soon as possible, said He Zhaohua, deputy director general of the Department of International Cooperation, China’s National Health Commission at a press conference.

China has held exchange activities with more than 180 countries and more than 10 international organizations,sharingit’s anti-pandemic experience without reservation, he added.

