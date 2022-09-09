LINE

Firefighters shoulder loads to the mountain for rescue in Sichuan

(ECNS) -- Rescues continue as the 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.

Firefighters from the Ganzi Prefecture Forest Fire Brigade with 28 tents and daily supplies, trudged up to Mogangling Village, located in Moxi Town, Luding County, Ganzizangzu Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, on Wednesday.

As the 10-minute drive was completely cut off by a dozen landslides, rescuers had to make a detour a dozen kilometers away, led by local villagers up a trail that had been abandoned for years. Makeshift quake camps were set up for villagers.

