88 dead, 30 missing in 6.8-magnitude earthquake in SW China's Sichuan

Firefighters head for Xingfu village in Shimian County of Ya'an, Sichuan, for rescue operations, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The death toll from a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that hit Luding County in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Monday has risen to 88, local authorities for earthquake rescue and relief said Friday.

Among the dead, 50 were killed in Luding County in the Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture, and the other 38 were in Shimian County of Ya'an.

Another 30 people are still missing and 400 were injured in this quake.