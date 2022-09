(ECNS) -- A large area of mudflat was exposed in Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province on Tuesday. The dried-up lake bed presented a landscape of a tree.

Since August this year, the water level of Poyang Lake has dropped rapidly due to sustained high temperatures and little rain.

Poyang Lake, the largest freshwater lake in China, entered the extremely dry season ahead of schedule. It has experienced the fastest decline on record from low water level to extremely low water level.