Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox

(ECNS) -- Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has reported its first case of monkeypox, health authorities said on Tuesday, after symptoms were discovered in a 30-year-old man who arrived from the Phillippines after traveling in the United States and Canada.

The city has activated its response plan to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Centre for Health Protection on Tuesday said Hong Kong had implemented the first of a three-tier response plan, requiring the government to strengthen health surveillance measures at borders and distribute information about the virus.

Chuang stressed monkeypox was transmitted in a very different way from Covid-19.

 

