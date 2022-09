(ECNS) -- The breathtaking Gila Grand Canyon in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, looks like a giant 3D painting at the sunset.

Located in the hinterland of the Gurbantunggut desert in Junggar Basin, Gila Grand Canyon is about 120 kilometers long and 3 kilometers wide.

After long-term precipitation and water and soil erosion, the Yardang and Danxia complex is formed in the canyon.