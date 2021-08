(ECNS) -- The first batch of 22 tons of medical oxygen from northeast China's Heilongjiang Province was exported to Russia through Manzhouli land port on Tuesday. This is the first time China's largest land port undertook a medical oxygen export.

Another 300 tons will continue to be exported to Russia in a month.

Heilongjiang will regularly export liquid oxygen to Irkutsk to assist the treatment of COVID-19 patients through Manzhouli and Zabaykalsk customs.